More AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Changes Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.19

Another week, another batch of new AMDGPU and AMDKFD kernel driver feature work ready for queuing in DRM-Next ahead of the next kernel cycle. Feature code continues building up in DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.19 cycle.
Last week was AMD's initial batch of 5.19 graphics driver changes while on Friday a second batch was submitted. As with the previous pull, there isn't too much end-user notable changes to get excited about for v5.19 thus far... AMD continues preparing code ahead of next-generation GPU launches -- and that is now being done IP block-by-block rather than as big notable patch series to avoid drawing extra attention to it early and easing AMD's internal code/legal review processes by getting the code published in smaller chunks as they are ready.
With this week's Radeon kernel driver changes it's mostly work on lower-level code as well as continued work in areas like SR-IOV, CRIU, and other areas focused on enterprises/accelerators given AMD's expanding successes in the professional markets. The rest of this week's material is mostly mundane power management updates, documentation updates, and other miscellaneous code cleanups.
See this pull request for the list of AMDGPU/AMDKFD/Radeon driver changes for the week now ready ahead of Linux 5.19. There will likely be at least one more AMD Radeon graphics driver feature pull before DRM-Next slows down with nearing the cut-off point.
2 Comments