AMD Has Some Last Minute Updates For The AMDGPU Driver In Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 December 2020 at 07:49 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
The Linux 5.11 merge window is expected to open next week and while AMD has already queued several rounds of updates into DRM-Next ahead of that period, some last minute items were submitted overnight for this next Linux kernel version and what will be the first major kernel release of 2021.

Previously in anticipation of Linux 5.11 AMD already sent in Van Gogh APU and Dimgrey Cavefish support. There were also more RDNA 2 updates, buffer modifier support going back to GFX9/Vega, and even some Renoir improvements. There were also an additional round of improvements that made it to DRM-Next at the end of November.

Now for this last minute AMDGPU material for DRM-Next to head into Linux 5.11 are some additional changes:

- BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) reset support for Bonaire GPUs (Radeon 7790, R7 260 series).

- Runtime power management now being enabled for GCN 1.1 Sea Islands GPUs using BACO.

- GPU VM support is enabled for DCN 3.01.

- Support for shutting down the HDR3DLUT and SHAPER memory blocks when they are not in use. This is a power optimization for DCN3 hardware.

- DSCL memory low power support for shutting down the DSCL when not in use is also enabled.

- 8MB of vRAM is now being reserved for page tables rather than 4MB.

- VSIF V3 is now implemented as an extended refresh rate feature. This is part of FreeSync but haven't been able to find any public documentation pertaining specifically to the VSIF V3 feature.

- Scatter/Gather support is now enabled for Van Gogh APUs. S/G is another power optimization.

- Updating the golden register settings for the RDNA2 yet-to-be-released Dimgrey Cavefish.

- Support for a new display firmware command for run-time feature command.

- Various bug fixes throughout.

It's quite a big last minute pull ahead of the Linux 5.11 cycle.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Opens Up The Code To Its Radeon Memory Visualizer
AMD Publishes RDNA 2 ISA Documentation
Radeon SDMA Support Is Deemed Too Buggy That It's Dropped From Open-Source Driver
Radeon RX 6900 XT Launches As Flagship Card With Open-Source Drivers But Very Limited Availability
Linux 5.9.12 Is In Good Shape With The AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series
RadeonSI Finally Sees Experimental ACO Patches As Alternative To LLVM Shader Compiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
Arch Linux's Pacman 6.0 Enters Alpha With Parallel Downloads Support
HP To Begin Preloading Ubuntu 20.04 On Select Laptops Paired With Data Science Stack