Last week AMD submitted their initial batch of feature changes slated for Linux 5.1 with their AMDGPU DRM graphics driver. Today that's been complemented by a second pull request of new material to come with this next version of the Linux kernel.
This week's pull request is primarily about fixing bugs and includes an SR-IOV fix, a PCI Express fix for the new Vega 20 graphics processors, and a few various DC/display fixes.
This rather mundane list of updates can be found via this pull request.
With Linux 5.0-rc5 due out on Sunday, there's roughly one week or so left to go for the cutoff to new feature material in DRM-Next that hopes to make it into Linux 5.1. We'll see if there is any other feature work that comes to AMDGPU during this time period for making the next kernel release. At least seeing no big Vega 20 "fixes" at this stage gives us hope that Radeon VII support is in great shape with the current mainline kernel.
The Linux 5.1 kernel cycle will begin following the 5.0 release around late February or early March. The stable Linux 5.1 kernel should then be out about two months after that point.
