A Second Round Of AMDGPU Feature Updates Ready For Linux 5.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 1 February 2019 at 05:20 AM EST. 2 Comments
RADEON --
Last week AMD submitted their initial batch of feature changes slated for Linux 5.1 with their AMDGPU DRM graphics driver. Today that's been complemented by a second pull request of new material to come with this next version of the Linux kernel.

This week's pull request is primarily about fixing bugs and includes an SR-IOV fix, a PCI Express fix for the new Vega 20 graphics processors, and a few various DC/display fixes.

This rather mundane list of updates can be found via this pull request.

With Linux 5.0-rc5 due out on Sunday, there's roughly one week or so left to go for the cutoff to new feature material in DRM-Next that hopes to make it into Linux 5.1. We'll see if there is any other feature work that comes to AMDGPU during this time period for making the next kernel release. At least seeing no big Vega 20 "fixes" at this stage gives us hope that Radeon VII support is in great shape with the current mainline kernel.

The Linux 5.1 kernel cycle will begin following the 5.0 release around late February or early March. The stable Linux 5.1 kernel should then be out about two months after that point.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.4 Driver Brings Vega 20 & Raven 2 Support, More Transform Feedback Work
AMD Submits Initial AMDGPU Graphics Driver Improvements Ahead Of Linux 5.1
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
AMDVLK Driver Picks Up Several New Vulkan Extensions
AMDGPU DC Code Improvements Bring Better Page-Flipping
AMDGPU Kernel Driver Is Working Out Well On Linux 5.0
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
Wine Developers Are Exploring A Vulkan Backend To WineD3D
GCC Unlikely To Adopt A "-Weverything" For Exposing All Possible Code Warnings