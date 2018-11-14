AMD Stages Latest Radeon/AMDGPU Changes For Linux 4.21 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 November 2018 at 03:33 PM EST.
AMD has posted their initial set of AMDGPU driver changes slated to go into the future Linux 4.21 kernel by way of DRM-Next.

This is the first of likely two or three feature pull requests to DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle kicks off in the final days of 2018 or early 2019. Initial work includes:

- Support for the SDMA paging queue on Vega GPUs.

- Putting compute EOP buffers into vRAM as a performance optimization.

- Sharing more code between AMDGPU and the AMDKFD "Kernel Fusion Driver" compute code as part of the recent effort to unify these drivers.

- Support for scanout with DCC on Vega/GFX9 hardware.

- Initial kernel documentation on the "DC" display code.

- Updated SMU firmware support for GFX8 hardware.

- Reworking CSA handling in preparation for preemption support.

- PSP (Platform Security Processor) support for the xGMI interconnect for that PCIe alternative with Vega 20 hardware.

- Cleaned up RLC handling.

- Enabling GPU reset by default for Volcanis Islands and other hardware.

- Scheduler improvements for finding out if schedulers are ready for work and timeout/fault handling as part of the GPU recovery process.

The complete list of patches can be found via this pull request.
