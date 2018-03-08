More new material has been submitted to DRM-Next for AMDGPU feature improvements in Linux 4.17.
At the end of February was the first batch of AMDGPU updates for Linux 4.17 that included initial WattMan support, gamma / color management work for DC, various other AMDGPU DC display improvements, and other alterations.
Yesterday Alex Deucher sent in the second batch of feature updates to DRM-Next that is primarily centered on more AMDGPU enhancements. This latest batch includes more work around the WattMan-like functionality for fine-granted clock and voltage controls as well as more power profile infrastructure for context-based dynamic power management.
This batch also includes fixes for SR-IOV support, an iomem debugging interface for use with the UMR debugger, PowerPlay clean-ups, more DC display code fixes, TTM memory management improvements, and other code clean-ups and improvements.
The complete list of changes for this second feature pull for AMDGPU/Radeon Linux 4.17 can be found on amd-gfx. We'll see if a third feature pull makes it in time for Linux 4.17 prior to the DRM-Next feature cut-off this month.
