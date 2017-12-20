AMDGPU Queues Up "More Stuff" For Linux 4.16
AMD has sent in another round of AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver updates to DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 4.16 kernel merge window next month.

Two weeks back was the first batch of AMDGPU updates targeting Linux 4.16 that brought multi-display synchronization, continued Vega and Raven Ridge fixes, TTM operation context support, and other improvements.

With today's second batch of feature changes there is a fix for S3 suspend on Raven Ridge, more GPU reset clean-ups/fixes, the AMDGPU scheduler has been punted off into common code, TTM memory management fixes, support for 2+1 level GPU page tables, support for profiling clocks interface for Raven Ridge, DC display code clean-ups, and more Raven DCN display fixes.

The move of the AMDGPU scheduler into common code is the work done by Etnaviv so they can make use of this GPU scheduler.

The list of these latest changes for AMDGPU in Linux 4.16 can be found via dri-devel. In one or two weeks will be the cutoff for new feature material in DRM-Next for Linux 4.16, so we'll see in the days ahead if any other driver improvements squeak in for the open-source AMD driver.

One unfortunate change not making the cut is upstream AMDKFD still not fully working for discrete GPUs so ROCm could work on a mainline kernel. But it looks like those bits might work their way upstream in time for Linux 4.17.
