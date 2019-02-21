There are some last minute changes to the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for the upcoming Linux 5.0 kernel release.
Being past RC7, it's quite late in the cycle but some work has materialized that AMD is seeking to get in ahead of the stable release for improving the Radeon open-source GPU support. This latest batch of material includes:
- "Several display fixes", though this doesn't appear particularly exciting at least on my side with none of my Radeon boxes appear to be affected by any of these corrections.
- PowerXpress (PX) / multi-GPU systems should see a fix as a result some core changes to the Linux run-time power management code. In particular it appears to fix some suspend/resume problems for select laptops with discrete Radeon graphics.
- Bulk moves are being disabled in Linux 5.0 (and back-porting to disable in Linux 4.20) due to fixes being too invasive for backporting otherwise. But the code is in good shape for what will be in Linux 5.1.
- The SDMA golden setting has been updated for Vega 20, including the recently launched Radeon VII. This SDMA golden setting update adjusts a value in the SDMA chicken bits register and is said to yield better performance. But whether this change for system DMA (SDMA) yields any measurable end-user performance benefit has yet to be tested or at least publicly reported... I'll have some fresh Radeon VII Linux benchmarks out shortly.
These latest AMDGPU fixes for Linux 5.0 are outlined here.
See our Linux 5.0 feature overview to learn more about what's coming in this next major kernel update -- most notable on the AMDGPU side is the long-awaited FreeSync/VRR support.
