AMDGPU Gets Its Last Feature Updates For Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 December 2017 at 07:28 AM EST. 16 Comments
RADEON --
Alex Deucher of AMD has sent in the last feature updates to DRM-Next of new AMDGPU material to be queued for the Linux 4.16 kernel cycle that will begin later in January.

There was already the first AMDGPU Linux 4.16 feature batch in early December and then more stuff got queued right before Christmas. Now Alex has sent in the last planned feature work for Linux 4.16, with DRM-Next's feature cut-off always happening a few weeks prior to the stable release of the current kernel cycle. Linux 4.15 should be out by mid-January and thus it's around the time for the soft DRM-Next feature freeze.

This latest pull request has just about two dozen changes including various AMDGPU DRM fixes, support for swapout of reserved buffer objects during allocation for TTM, and various other TTM memory management code clean-ups.

Just about one thousand lines of code changed in this latest pull request and it does not include any of the recent AMDGPU DC patches. Likewise, it doesn't contain all the needed dGPU changes for AMDKFD support so it won't be until Linux 4.17 at least when ROCm OpenCL will be running happily on the mainline kernel for Radeon GPU compute support.
