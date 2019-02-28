AMDGPU LLVM Backend Seeing A Number Of Fixes In Recent Days

If you habitually use the latest open-source graphics drivers, you may want to pull down the latest LLVM code from SVN/Git as there has been a number of fixes to the AMDGPU back-end in recent days.
For those that haven't upgraded in a while or perhaps still on the LLVM 8 code-base, the latest LLVM 9 development code has been seeing a number of AMDGPU commits during the second half of February. There's been enabling of function calls by default that fixes some crashes, other crash fixes, implementing various features, enabling the DPP combiner pass by default, and other bits.
No particular standout features, but it appears a lot scattered all about this AMDGPU LLVM back-end. This target change-log offers up a list if you are interested in more closely tracking the development of this LLVM compiler back-end used by RadeonSI, RADV, AMDVLK, etc.
Speaking of AMD Linux drivers, I'll have up some fresh AMDVLK vs. RADV benchmarks soon and also some OpenCL ROCm tests likely later today.
