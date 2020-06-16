GFX1030 Target Merged Into LLVM 11 AMDGPU Back-End For Navi 2

Following the recent Linux kernel and Mesa patches for AMD "Sienna Cichlid" enablement for this "Navi 2" graphics processor, the AMDGPU LLVM compiler back-end support has been merged into LLVM 11.
Sienna Cichlid from the earlier RadeonSI patches confirm using "GFX1030" as the target and that support was merged last night into the LLVM 11 compiler development code-base. AMDGPU LLVM serves as the default shader compiler back-end for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, currently for RADV albeit transitioning to ACO, the AMDVLK Vulkan driver, and other components like ROCm.
This patch merges the GFX1030 support into LLVM 11 but over the weeks ahead we're likely to see continued tweaking/optimizations for this new Navi GFX10 target.
LLVM 11.0 is likely to debut in late August or September, Mesa 20.2 with the RadeonSI support at least (no RADV patches public yet) should be out around the end of August, but the Linux 5.9 kernel with the Sienna Cichlid support won't be out as stable until around October.
