Joining the DRM-Next party with the Intel driver feature work is now the initial batch of the AMDGPU Radeon driver changes for Linux 5.2.
Alex Deucher of AMD sent in the initial AMDGPU updates to DRM-Next that are targeting the Linux 5.1 cycle. The notable material includes the new SMU11 replacement code for PowerPlay on Vega 20 and to be used by future Radeon GPUs, RAS support for Vega 20, BACO support for Vega 12 hardware (Bus Active Chip Off), BACO fixes for Vega 20, PowerPlay fixes, XGMI interconnect fixes, and various other fixes and code improvements.
Quite notable with this pull request but currently disabled until some fixes land, AMDGPU is preparing to hook in Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support. The HMM support for AMDGPU and AMDKFD is initially for user pointer "userptr" support but could be expanded upon to become more widely used in the future. Following Nouveau finally tapping HMM in Linux 5.1 for Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) support and Intel HMM work pending, it's great to finally see Heterogeneous Memory Management getting used by the in-kernel GPU drivers.
The current list of AMDGPU changes for Linux 5.2 can be found via this pull request. We expect to see more AMDGPU feature work queued up over the next few weeks while the cut-off window is generally 2~3 weeks prior to the stable release of the current cycle (Linux 5.1).
