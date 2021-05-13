AMD Queues Initial Graphics Code For Linux 5.14 - More Aldebaran, PCIe ASPM, HMM SVM
With the Linux 5.13 merge window past, AMD on Wednesday submitted an initial batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD/Radeon graphics driver changes to DRM-Next as feature material to be queued ahead for the Linux 5.14 cycle this summer.

This is just the first of several feature pull requests to DRM-Next of AMD Radeon improvements slated for Linux 5.14 with more work expected over the next few weeks. With this initial pull the highlights amount to:

- Continued work on the Aldebaran CDNA accelerator code. The initial AMD Aldebaran code was merged for Linux 5.13. Among other Aldebaran improvements are handling of SR-IOV support.

- Initial support for Heterogeneous Memory Management Shared Virtual Memory (HMM SVM) has finally been queued! This is important for AMD's open-source compute stack.

- Continued work on DisplayPort Link-raining Tunable PHY Repeater (LTTPR) handling. DP LTTPR is for dealing with distorted signals between the GPU and the display whereby some docking stations and other devices have this PHY repeater built-in.

- The latest PCI Express ASPM enablement by default work.

- Trusted Memory Zone (TMZ) support for Renoir APUs.

- Updates for the Van Gogh APU support.

- Initial support for handling multiple eDP panels.

This pull request doesn't include the AMD Beige Goby support that was just published on Wednesday as a new RDNA2 GPU. We'll likely see Beige Goby support come as a later pull request for 5.14.

The initial list of patches on the Radeon side to be queued for Linux 5.14 by way of DRM-Next can be found via this pull request.
