Initial Batch Of Radeon Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.7
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 February 2020 at 09:39 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD Linux kernel graphics driver maintainer Alex Deucher has submitted the company's first batch of graphics driver updates to DRM-Next that in turn is for inclusion with the upcoming Linux 5.7 cycle.

One of the big ticket items this round is a rework of the virtual memory code in preparation for finally having the HMM support in order. That is the Linux kernel's Heterogeneous Memory Management support and is important for compute in particular with Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) and other functionality. AMDGPU preparations around HMM have been ongoing for some time and with Linux 5.7 is nearing that milestone but as of this pull request hasn't yet crossed it.

Following recent kernels bringing up HDCP content protection for recent AMD APUs, with Linux 4.6 there is HDCP SRM support and other HDCP fixes in general. SRM in this context is the System Renewability Message of HDCP2 and is for specifying a revocation device ID list where protected content cannot be sent to.

Other AMDGPU work for Linux 5.7 includes continued work on Panel Self Refresh (PSR) for benefiting power management on the growing number of Ryzen laptops, HDR/OLED panel support, BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) for run-time power management, and a wide variety of fixes. The AMDKFD compute code meanwhile now supports run-time power management.

The complete list of patches for this initial pull request to DRM-Next ahead of Linux 5.7 can be found via the mailing list. More pull requests are expected over the next two or three weeks.
