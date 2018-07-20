On top of AMDGPU improvements/features already staged for Linux 4.19, the AMD folks on Thursday sent in their seemingly last set of feature updates to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window.
There is certainly a lot of new DRM material queuing for Linux 4.19: if you are behind on your Phoronix reading, there will be a DRM recap next week or so on Phoronix with the cutoff for new DRM-Next material hitting its end for the upcoming 4.19 window. Thursday's Radeon/AMDGPU update just adds to this big list of changes.
This latest batch of work for AMDGPU in Linux 4.19 includes fixes for Raven Ridge GFXOFF support to be able to turn off the graphics engine when not needed for these newer APUs, more DC display code improvements, CRC support for DCN "Display Core Next" as currently present for Raven Ridge, a rework of the scheduler code in preparation for new load balancing code coming in Linux 5.0+, TTM memory management clean-ups, mapping processes to VM IDs for debugging GPUVM faults, and a range of other code clean-ups and improvements/fixes.
The complete list of AMDGPU changes for this latest DRM-Next pull request ahead of Linux 4.19 can be found on amd-gfx.
