AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing Gang Submission Interface

The AMDGPU Linux kernel driver is preparing a new interface for allowing user-space to submit work to the GPU that will be executed across multiple engines simultaneously.
Longtime AMD open-source Linux driver developer Christian König sent out this "gang submission" interface patch series today for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver. The gang submission for the Radeon command stream (CS) guarantees that the work will be executed on the different engines at the same time. "Allows submitting jobs as gang which needs to run on multiple engines at the same time. All members of the gang get the same implicit, explicit and VM dependencies. So no gang member will start running until everything else is ready. The last job is considered the gang leader (usually a submission to the GFX ring) and used for signaling output dependencies."
More details for those interested via this patch series.
It's certainly a busy time of the year for the AMD Radeon Linux driver developers with working on new hardware support while continuing to tack on new driver features and optimizations for existing hardware platforms.
