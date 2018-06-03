GCN 1.1 On AMDGPU DRM Driver To Now Default To PowerPlay
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 June 2018 at 02:44 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
When using a GCN 1.1 CIK / Sea Islands GPU with the non-default AMDGPU DRM driver, it will soon begin defaulting to use PowerPlay for power management rather than the old DPM code.

The AMDGPU PowerPlay support for Sea Islands is now in a state where using the newer PowerPlay support rather than the older Dynamic Power Management (DPM) code is in better shape. AMD plans to eventually drop this older DPM implementation from the AMDGPU kernel driver.

Alex Deucher at AMD sent out the default-changing patch this week while it looks like it's not going to make it for Linux 4.18 but rather 4.19.

There's nothing new to report meanwhile on the prospects to switching GCN 1.0/1.1 to AMDGPU DRM rather than Radeon DRM by default. But at least it's easy to switch yourself on recent kernels by booting with radeon.si_support=0 radeon.cik_support=0 amdgpu.si_support=1 amdgpu.cik_support=1.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Another Week's Worth Of AMDVLK Improvements Published, More Sparse Texture Work
AMDGPU On Linux 4.18 To Offer Greater Vega Power Savings, DisplayPort 1.4 Fixes
RADV Gets A Performance Improving Workaround For Vega, Helps Dota 2
AMDVLK Driver Lands Half-Float Additions, Many Other Improvements
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.2 Released With RenderDoc Interoperability
Vega 20 GPU Support & VCN Clock/Power Gating Sent In For Linux 4.18
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30