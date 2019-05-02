With the Linux 5.1 kernel release expected this weekend, it's too late to see any real features added to the prominent drivers in DRM-Next for the now imminent 5.2 merge window, but some fixes and FreeSync improvements are deemed ready for this next kernel cycle.
AMD had sent in several rounds of feature updates in recent weeks to DRM-Next slated for the Linux 5.2 merge window. Sent out this afternoon meanwhile by AMDGPU maintainer Alex Deucher were some fixes -- plus the recently covered FreeSync improvements. The FreeSync improvements should help particularly in low frame-rate scenarios and have gone through several rounds of code review and is more of fixes-ish as opposed to new features per se.
Along with the PowerPlay improvements there are fixes pertaining to SR-IOV, Raven Ridge flickering problem, DC, and Vega 20. On the Vega 20 front there is updates to the SDMA golden settings, exposing the VCE 4.0 power gating interface, support for powering down Vega 20's VCE video encode engine on request, and BACO reset capabilities.
The complete list of these latest AMDGPU fixes slated for Linux 5.2 can be found via today's pull request. Fresh Linux 5.1~5.2 DRM comparison benchmarks will be coming in the next week or two on Phoronix.
