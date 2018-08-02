Following AMD staging numerous AMDGPU DRM improvements in DRM-Next for Linux 4.19, they have moved onto further testing this code and providing various fixes for some of the early fallout to these changes ahead of the next kernel cycle.
AMDGPU in Linux 4.19 will be bringing PowerPlay support for GCN 1.1 hardware and many other power management enhancements. For Raven Ridge APUs there is a lot specifically with "stutter" mode support, GFXOFF support, JPEG VCN engine support, and other Raven specific work. Improving power management seems to have been one of the big themes for AMD open-source Linux driver developers for the Linux 4.19 kernel cycle.
But with DRM-Next now cutoff for new feature work, the AMD developers have begun prepping fixes for this code. In the first batch of pure AMDGPU fixes for DRM-Next/Linux 4.19, there are various UVD 7.2 video decode fixes, a GPU scheduler fix, TTM memory management clean-ups, PowerPlay fixes for Polaris 12 as well as Carrizo and Stoney APUs, and various DC display code fixes. Among the AMDGPU DC fixes are addressing a Vega 10 problem where a blank screen would occur in certain cases.
In total this latest pull request has over three dozen changes and shifts around close to one thousand lines of code.
