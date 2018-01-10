AMD sent in a fair number of AMDGPU updates slated for Linux 4.16 but now hitting the cut-off for major feature updates for DRM-Next code looking to make it into 4.16, AMD has submitted some fixes.
The fixes sent in today -- still one and a half weeks until the 4.16 merge window is expected to open -- includes some cleanups around the TTM code, some DPM (Dynamic Power Management) quirks for Southern Islands hardware, some huge-page fixes, and various other fixes.
In total though just about one hundred lines of code changed in this post-feature-period pull request. Fixes should get heavier though once the Linux 4.16 release cycle actually gets underway with more testers pushing the new AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver.
