New Radeon Vega IDs & Fixes Land Ahead Of Linux 4.21-rc1
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 January 2019 at 08:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The initial batch of fixes as well as new device IDs were merged to mainline Linux Git overnight, just in time for today's Linux 4.21-rc1 kernel release (well, looking like it may be 5.0-rc1).

This first batch of DRM "fixes" for Linux 4.21/5.0 is notable in that it adds the new VegaM PCI ID for the product that will quite likely be announced this coming week during CES. Presumably this will be a new Intel CPU with revised Vega (or really, Polaris) graphics.

Of the fixes, there are Vega 10/12/20 workarounds for a hardware bug affecting some multi-GPU compute workloads. There is also Vega 20 page queue support, Vega 20 PSP ASD firmware loading support, and some other Vega 20 fixes/tweaks. There are also a few AMDGPU VCN fixes for Picasso APUs and SR-IOV fixes. With the fixes, it's predominantly AMDGPU work but there are also a few Intel GVT fixes too as part of the now-honored pull request.

Linux 4.21/5.0 graphics benchmarks will be coming up in the days ahead, among other kernel benchmarks for this code that will continue maturing over the next two months before debuting around the end of February or early March.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
It Turns Out AMDGPU KFD Compute Support Can Work On 64-bit ARM
A Lot Of AMDGPU DC Fixes, New VegaM PCI ID Line Up For Linux 4.21
Mesa RadeonSI Lands FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync Support That Pair With Linux 4.21
The xf86-video-ati X.Org Driver Receives Some EOY Updates Ported From AMDGPU
AMD Working On Making It Easier To Build & Install Radeon Open Compute (ROCm)
Radeon Linux Driver Picks Up Support For Another Vega M GPU
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018