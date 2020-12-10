The initial batch of fixes as well as new device IDs were merged to mainline Linux Git overnight, just in time for today's Linux 4.21-rc1 kernel release (well, looking like it may be 5.0-rc1).
This first batch of DRM "fixes" for Linux 4.21/5.0 is notable in that it adds the new VegaM PCI ID for the product that will quite likely be announced this coming week during CES. Presumably this will be a new Intel CPU with revised Vega (or really, Polaris) graphics.
Of the fixes, there are Vega 10/12/20 workarounds for a hardware bug affecting some multi-GPU compute workloads. There is also Vega 20 page queue support, Vega 20 PSP ASD firmware loading support, and some other Vega 20 fixes/tweaks. There are also a few AMDGPU VCN fixes for Picasso APUs and SR-IOV fixes. With the fixes, it's predominantly AMDGPU work but there are also a few Intel GVT fixes too as part of the now-honored pull request.
Linux 4.21/5.0 graphics benchmarks will be coming up in the days ahead, among other kernel benchmarks for this code that will continue maturing over the next two months before debuting around the end of February or early March.
