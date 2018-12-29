A few days back the DRM feature updates landed in Linux 4.21 with AMDGPU FreeSync support and a variety of other improvements. With all of the AMDGPU changes at play, it's now time to fix up the code with some early fallout.
Alex Deucher of AMD sent in a big batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD/TTM fixes for landing in Linux 4.21 to address bugs/regressions. As part of this pull request is also that new VegaM PCI ID. It's still not clear what that new VegaM part is, but there are good chances we'll hear about it next month at CES.
Among the fixes in this pull request is a FreeSync fix, several different Display Core (DC) fixes from dongles to Polaris problems, SR-IOV fixes, VCN fixes for the yet-to-be-released Picasso APUs, and other corrections.
The list of these patches can be found here.
