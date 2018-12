A few days back the DRM feature updates landed in Linux 4.21 with AMDGPU FreeSync support and a variety of other improvements. With all of the AMDGPU changes at play, it's now time to fix up the code with some early fallout.Alex Deucher of AMD sent in a big batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD/TTM fixes for landing in Linux 4.21 to address bugs/regressions. As part of this pull request is also that new VegaM PCI ID . It's still not clear what that new VegaM part is, but there are good chances we'll hear about it next month at CES.Among the fixes in this pull request is a FreeSync fix, several different Display Core (DC) fixes from dongles to Polaris problems, SR-IOV fixes, VCN fixes for the yet-to-be-released Picasso APUs, and other corrections.The list of these patches can be found here