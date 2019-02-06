The latest batch of AMDGPU graphics driver fixes were sent out on Tuesday for the Linux 5.0 kernel, including a fix for the FreeSync/VRR support that was merged at the start of this cycle.
The AMDGPU fixes for Linux 5.0 are mostly small and mundane fixes, as they should be at this stage of the kernel cycle with Linux 5.0-rc6 coming out on Sunday. But one change catching our attention is a fix for missing FreeSync properties on eDP.
It turns out attaching the VRR (Variable Rate Refresh, a.k.a. FreeSync / Adaptive-Sync) properties for Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) connectors was mistakenly missed out in the code. FreeSync is supported on select laptops with eDP displays, but not nearly as common as it is to the masses of FreeSync (and now Adaptive-Sync) monitors out there for desktops.
Now that the VRR connector check is there for eDP, the properties should appear there. Unfortunately I don't have any FreeSync-capable laptop to confirm, but if you do have experience here and running Linux, be sure to chime in via the forums.
The few other AMDGPU fixes for Linux 5.0 can be found via this pull request.
Besides needing the Linux 5.0 kernel, Mesa 19.0 and the latest xf86-video-amdgpu code is also required as part of the long-awaited open-source FreeSync stack for this adaptive synchronization technology that aims to eliminate/reduce tearing within games and stuttering. These components should make it into Ubuntu 19.04, Fedora 30, and other distribution releases due out in the spring/summer.
Since last week, NVIDIA brought their "FreeSync" / G-Sync Compatible support to Linux too.
