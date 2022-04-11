Updated AMDGPU Firmware Published To Deal With A Possible VCN Hang
In addition to the AMD Zen 1/2/3 updated CPU microcode and long-awaited NVIDIA Ampere GPU signed firmware being merged today into linux-firmware.git, new AMD graphics firmware was also merged this morning for dealing with a hang with the VCN block under certain situations.

Green Sardine, Renoir, Navi 10, Navi 12, and Navi 14 all saw VCN firmware updates today in linux-firmware.git.


For these various GPUs and APUs the Video Core Next "VCN" firmware is being updated to deal with a possible hang. The hang could happen when encountering multiple video decodes in conjunction with MJPEG decoding.


This multiple video decodes in conjunction with MJPEG decoding isn't exactly too common but nevertheless the fix is out there and practical enough to get these firmware files out there at this time. So if you are using Navi 1x, Renoir, or Green Sardine and deal with VCN video decoding, take this as a quick "PSA" and go fetch the latest linux-firmware.git or should soon be appearing in Linux distribution updates as part of routine linux-firmware upgrades.
