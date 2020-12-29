Proposed Patches Would Enable FP16 Pixel Format Support For Older AMD GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 December 2020 at 09:52 AM EST.
Patches posted on Monday by independent open-source contributor Mario Kleiner would enable FP16 pixel format support for older generations of AMD Radeon GPUs.

These latest patches from Kleiner would enable FP16 pixel format support for DCE8 through DCE11 display hardware, or basically Kaveri / Hawaii through Polaris.

Kleiner notes in the new patches, "The [hardware] supports fp16, this is not only useful for HDR, but also for standard dynamic range displays, because it allows to get more precise color reproduction with about 11 - 12 bpc linear precision in the unorm range 0.0 - 1.0. Working fp16 scanout+display (and HDR over HDMI) was verified on a DCE-8 asic, so I assume that the more recent DCE-10/11 will work equally well, now that format-specific plane scaling constraints are properly enforced, e.g., the inability of fp16 to scale on older hw like DCE-8 to DCE-11."

The patches are under review. Flipping on FP16 for DCE8 through DCE11 is straight forward while new is a patch to check the plane scaling against format-specific hardware plane capabilities to ensure nothing goes awry. There does seem to be some DCE8 bugs with AMDGPU DC display code but will hopefully get addressed and ideally seeing this support merged in 2021 for benefiting Kaveri through Polaris.
