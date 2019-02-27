AMDGPU Begins Staging 200+ Changes For Linux 5.2 Kernel
28 February 2019
With the feature cut-off past for getting new Direct Rendering Manager driver changes into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.1 merge window expected to open up this weekend, AMD developers have already begun staging their latest feature work for what in turn will target the Linux 5.2 kernel a few months down the line.

Since yesterday is now the drm-next-5.2-wip branch for staging the work-in-progress AMDGPU driver changes being worked on for the Linux 5.2 cycle. In the initial push are more than 200 changes over the DRM-Next/5.1 material already queued for the forthcoming cycle.

Of the 200+ changes so far, there is a lot on the AMDGPU DC front with various display updates. Some of the display work includes making the seamless boot code more generic and other fixes and improvements. There is also a number of PowerPlay / power management updates including BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) support for Vega 12.

But much of yesterday's code push is the initial work around the new SMU11 block first introduced with Vega 20. They've been working a lot on the new SMU code initially for Vega 20 but also "future" GPUs, most likely referring to Navi.

This is just the start of the new AMDGPU feature activity to ultimately end up in Linux 5.2. Stay tuned to Phoronix to learn more about other AMDGPU graphics driver feature work to get queued up for this Linux kernel update due out in the summer.
