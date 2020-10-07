AMDGPU Linux Kernel Driver Support Posted For The "Dimgrey Cavefish"

At the end of September there were Mesa patches posted for the "Dimgrey Cavefish" at the same time as also posting VanGogh APU support for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. The AMDGPU Linux kernel driver support has now been posted for the Dimgrey Cavefish.
The Dimgrey Cavefish is another RDNA2 part alongside Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder.
Fifty patches were posted today amounting to four thousand lines of new code for wiring up the Dimgrey Cavefish in the direct rendering manager driver. A bulk of that new code is for DCN 3.02 support as a new minor revision to their "Display Core Next" block.
Dimgrey Cavefish has much in common with the existing RDNA 2 (Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder) code paths as well as the recently posted VanGogh patches.
The patches are out for review on the kernel mailing list.
Based on the timing of these AMDGPU patches, the Dimgrey Cavefish support isn't expected to land until the Linux 5.11 cycle that in turn won't debut as stable until the early months of 2021. Meanwhile Sienna and Navy support see their first-cut support as part of the Linux 5.9 kernel release being promoted to stable this weekend. Given this timing and coming much later than the Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder patches, this is likely some follow-on RDNA2 part not being disclosed later this month as part of the next-generation GPU launch on 28 October. In any case stay tuned for more details.
