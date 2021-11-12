AMDGPU Linux Driver Preparing To Enable DSC-Over-eDP For More Power-Savings
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 November 2021 at 03:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
While the AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" Linux kernel graphics driver has supported VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) over DisplayPort connections, until now it hasn't supported the power-savings feature for eDP panels.

Since Display Stream Compression 1.1 the specification has supported Embedded DisplayPort for reducing the amount of data transferred and in turn reducing system power consumption and helping battery life on laptops.

Finally the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver is preparing to enable Display Stream Compression for the eDP interface.

The enablement was posted in patch form today as part of the latest batch of AMDGPU DC changes. The focus of the Linux driver support for DSC-over-eDP is indeed about optimizing bandwidth usage to save on power consumption. This obviously depends as well on the eDP panel supporting DSC too.

More details for those interested via this patch. Due to the timing this round of AMDGPU DC patches won't be mainlined until Linux 5.17.

It's great seeing the continued optimizations from AMD this year focused on enhancing the Radeon/Ryzen Linux laptop support.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV Seeing Early Experimenting With Vulkan Video Capabilities
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.1 Released As First Code Drop In Over A Month
AMD Radeon Graphics Driver "AMDGPU" Ported To DragonFlyBSD
Radeon ROCm 4.5 Released With HIP Runtime Compilation, Unified Memory Support
AMDGPU DP 2.0 MST Support Sent In For DRM-Next
AMD Continues Work On USB4 Support In Their Linux Graphics Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine