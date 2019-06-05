AMD Sends In 2nd Round Of AMDGPU Radeon Driver Updates For Linux 5.3 - No Navi Yet
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 June 2019 at 03:27 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
After sending in an initial batch of AMDGPU DRM driver changes last week to DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 5.3 merge window next month, a second batch of feature updates were sent in today.

Today's pull request disables the timeline synchronization object support (sent in last week) until the extension is ready, driver reload fixes, various DC display code updates, a RAS fix, and on the TTM front is an improvement when experiencing heavy memory contention.

The AMDGPU DC display code work in this pull includes bandwidth calculation updates, refactoring of the clock handling code, and auxiliary fixes.

These latest changes are listed in this pull request.

The big change we're expecting for the AMDGPU driver in the Linux 5.3 cycle is the addition of initial Navi/RDNA GPU support. It looks like it will happen for Linux 5.3 and Mesa 19.2. Based upon timing, we'll hopefully see that code drop later this week or next week barring any blockers from their last minute legal/IP reviews.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
ATI R300 Gallium3D Driver Seeing A Big Performance Fix After Being Regressed For Years
Linux 5.3 To Enable HDR Metadata Support For AMDGPU Driver
Mesa 19.2 Punts AMD Register Descriptions Into JSON
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
AMD's Initial Graphics Updates For Linux 5.3 Include PowerPlay Improvements, HMM Usage
AMDVLK 2019.Q2.4 Brings Steam Play Game Fixes, New Vulkan Extensions
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May