After sending in an initial batch of AMDGPU DRM driver changes last week to DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 5.3 merge window next month, a second batch of feature updates were sent in today.
Today's pull request disables the timeline synchronization object support (sent in last week) until the extension is ready, driver reload fixes, various DC display code updates, a RAS fix, and on the TTM front is an improvement when experiencing heavy memory contention.
The AMDGPU DC display code work in this pull includes bandwidth calculation updates, refactoring of the clock handling code, and auxiliary fixes.
These latest changes are listed in this pull request.
The big change we're expecting for the AMDGPU driver in the Linux 5.3 cycle is the addition of initial Navi/RDNA GPU support. It looks like it will happen for Linux 5.3 and Mesa 19.2. Based upon timing, we'll hopefully see that code drop later this week or next week barring any blockers from their last minute legal/IP reviews.
