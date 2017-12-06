Alex Deucher of AMD sent in today their first batch of feature updates for Radeon/AMDGPU/TTM feature code for DRM-Next, which has already been queued, and will in turn land next year with the Linux 4.16 kernel.
These initial feature changes for Linux 4.16, mostly centered around AMDGPU as usual, include:
- Continued RX Vega and Raven Ridge fixes/improvements, including 48-bit GPUVM fixes for Vega/Raven. Cleaning up of the Raven and Vega header files. On the feature front is now ECC support for Vega 10. That ECC memory support is for Vega boards that support it.
- The AMDGPU DC display code now has multi-display synchronization support. This is for synchronizing multiple monitors with various timings to display with the highest refresh rate while trying to avoid underflow/corruption issues.
- TTM operation context support.
- Continued fixes for addressing warnings exposed by Smatch.
- Resizable BAR support.
- Various scheduler improvements.
- Fixes for GPU reset, SR-IOV, Raven DCN, and other DC display code fixes. There's also been a clean-up of DC/PowerPlay interfaces.
So the overall theme is a lot of work on the memory management side, the continued flow of fixes to the AMDGPU DC code introduced to Linux 4.15, filling in some gaps with the Vega / Raven Ridge support, some notable fixes, and likely the most user visible change is the multi-display synchronization support for AMDGPU DC.
The good news from the code perspective is the cleanups found by this series: 313 files changed, 17889 insertions(+), 74611 deletions(-). The reduced line count is due in large part to cleaning up of the header files.
More details on all of these changes via the pull request.
