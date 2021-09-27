Linux 5.16 To Bring Initial DisplayPort 2.0 Support For AMD Radeon Driver (AMDGPU)
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 September 2021 at 05:46 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
A batch of feature updates was submitted today for DRM-Next of early feature work slated to come to the next version of the Linux kernel.

AMDGPU driver feature work continues accumulating for what will become Linux 5.16 and debut as stable around the start of the new year. Most notable with today's pull request is initial enablement in this open-source AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver around DisplayPort 2.0. Since August we've been reporting on AMDGPU patches for DisplayPort 2.0, particularly around the Ultra High Bit Rate 10 (UHBR 10) support.

Current generation Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards only support DisplayPort 1.4 while this kernel driver work appears to be in preparations for next-generation GPUs that will feature DisplayPort 2.0. With Linux 5.16 there is at least the initial bits in place while further work is expected. Similarly, Intel's open-source driver engineers have also been working on DisplayPort 2.0 Linux support in their driver, so it's looking like 2022 should finally be seeing some good DP 2.0 adoption.

Among the changes in today's AMDGPU pull request for DRM-Next are:

- Initial DisplayPort 2.0 support is now in place.

- Updates to the recently introduced Yellow Carp and Cyan Skillfish graphics support.

- Video Core Next (VCN) priority handling for queues of different priorities/importance.

- DCN 3.1 power saving improvements (DCN 3.1 comes with Yellow Carp / Rembrandt).

- A wide variety of other fixes and code updates, including on the power management / BACO (Bus Active Chip Off) front, RAS, and more.

Most exciting with this pull is the initial DP 2.0 support while the full list of patches can be found via this pull to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window opening up in November.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDGPU Linux Driver To Overhaul Its Approach To Device Enumeration
AMD Extending DWARF To Better Handle GPU Debugging, Continues Collaborating With GCC & LLVM
AMD Continues CRIU Work To Checkpoint/Restore ROCm Compute Workloads
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q3 Released For Linux
AMD Publishes Initial Firmware For Yellow Carp APUs
RadeonSI Lands Big Batch Of Improvements To Lower CPU Overhead
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
That Didn't Take Long: KSMBD In-Kernel File Server Already Needs Important Security Fix
Facebook Has Been Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
GNOME 41 Released With Wayland Improvements, More Performance Tuning
BPF-Based Linux Firewall "bpfilter" Shows Impressive Performance Potential
Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared