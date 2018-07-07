RandR Lease Support Appears Ready For AMDGPU X.Org Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 July 2018 at 07:21 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Keith Packard doing his contract work for Valve to improve the Linux display infrastructure for VR head-mounted displays has been wrapping up his efforts with recently landing the Vulkan bits into Mesa and now the necessary xf86-video-amdgpu patches also are set to be merged there in the days ahead.

The bits touching the xf86-video-amdgpu X.Org driver are for handling RandR lease support. The CRTC/output leases are handled through the modesetting DDX and is for allowing the SteamVR compositor (or other compositors) to have exclusive access to the display/output of the VR HMD without the conventional desktop compositors getting in the way. As part of the xf86-video-amdgpu patches is also the tracking of "non-desktop" properties such as is currently quirked in the kernel for the HTC Vive VR headset so it won't be setup as a conventional desktop output.

The xf86-video-modesetting generic DDX driver has already these patches while Keith Packard has sent out the expected last revision to the code for the xf86-video-amdgpu, for those using this DDX driver instead. Keith is planning to merge the AMDGPU X.Org RandR lease patches in the days ahead if no issues are uncovered.


Keith's VR improvements have been in recent kernel releases, the Vulkan extension bits should be squared away for the upcoming Mesa 18.2 release, and then the other big component needed is X.Org Server 1.20. Long story short, Ubuntu 18.10, Fedora 29, and other Linux distribution updates due out later this year will hopefully be in good shape for Steam VR Linux gaming -- I'll certainly be running some tests with the HTC Vive when the time comes.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.19 Kernel, Possible Power Savings
AMDKFD Looking To Be Merged Into AMDGPU Linux DRM Kernel Driver
OpenGL 4.5 Compat Being Worked On For RadeonSI, Helping Out No Man's Sky & Others
AMDVLK Driver Updated With New Extensions & More, SPVGEN Now Public
RadeonSI Compute Shaders Now Supported By The Mesa Shader Cache
RadeonSI Compatibility Profile Is Close To OpenGL 4.4 Support
Popular News This Week
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Dell Precision 7530/7730 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux Option
Some Early Tests Of Linux 4.18 On AMD EPYC