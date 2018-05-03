A bit more than one month ago I wrote about AMD developers working on updated color management support for their AMDGPU X.Org driver. Today a significantly updated patch-set is available.
Leo Sunpeng Li of AMD sent out the second round of these color management patches that are significantly reworked to address some earlier limitations and items brought up during the initial review. This work also depends upon an updated xrandr support eventually too.
If color management is of interest to you, the updated xf86-video-amdgpu patches can be found on amd-gfx.
Add A Comment