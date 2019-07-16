AMDGPU DC Gets A Number Of Fixes For Navi & Other Clean-Ups
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 July 2019 at 03:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The past few weeks while AMD open-source developers were busy getting their Navi enablement code public and aligned for the Linux 5.3 merge window, the display core "DC" frequent code drops ceased. Every so often AMD developers volley their DC patches from their internal development trees to the public mailing list for queuing ahead of the next cycle. Now that Navi is out there and getting stabilized, they've issued a new set of DC patches and it's coming in heavy.

Given that it's been a while during Navi review and upstreaming, the AMDGPU DC patches sent out on Monday are 87 patches that add nearly ten thousand lines of new code.

This patch of DC patches have various fixes for the Radeon RX 5700 (Navi) support including for a black screen issue at boot with dual GPUs, page-flipping time-outs, and a workaround for p-state hangs on high bandwidth display timings. There's also been a refactoring to Navi's bandwidth calculations.

Other DC work includes DPRX CRC source capture and CRC source read-back. These 87 DC patches will begin the queue of new AMDGPU material to be merged for the Linux 5.4 kernel a few months down the road.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
AMD "GFX908" Additions Land In LLVM 9.0 For New Workstation GPU
RADV Picks Up Geometry Shader Support For Navi/GFX10
AMD's GPU Performance API 3.4 Adds Navi Support, Other Features
AMDGPU & RadeonSI Linux Drivers See More Navi Optimizations + Fixes
AMD Opens Up Its Contrast Adaptive Sharpening Under FidelityFX On GPUOpen
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
Linux 5.2 Kernel Released As The "Bobtail Squid"
GNOME Software Moving Forward With Disabling Snap Plugin