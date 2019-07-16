AMDGPU DC Gets A Number Of Fixes For Navi & Other Clean-Ups

The past few weeks while AMD open-source developers were busy getting their Navi enablement code public and aligned for the Linux 5.3 merge window, the display core "DC" frequent code drops ceased. Every so often AMD developers volley their DC patches from their internal development trees to the public mailing list for queuing ahead of the next cycle. Now that Navi is out there and getting stabilized, they've issued a new set of DC patches and it's coming in heavy.
Given that it's been a while during Navi review and upstreaming, the AMDGPU DC patches sent out on Monday are 87 patches that add nearly ten thousand lines of new code.
This patch of DC patches have various fixes for the Radeon RX 5700 (Navi) support including for a black screen issue at boot with dual GPUs, page-flipping time-outs, and a workaround for p-state hangs on high bandwidth display timings. There's also been a refactoring to Navi's bandwidth calculations.
Other DC work includes DPRX CRC source capture and CRC source read-back. These 87 DC patches will begin the queue of new AMDGPU material to be merged for the Linux 5.4 kernel a few months down the road.
