A few of you within the forums have talked of regressions and other bugs when trying out the new AMDGPU DC display stack in the Linux 4.15 kernel, particularly on pre-Vega GPUs where it's disabled by default. The good news is that more fixes are on the way.
Harry Wentland at AMD who has been doing much of the DC/DAL display code wrangling over the months sent out a set of 26 patches he's looking to have Alex Deucher pull into his -fixes branch for eventual integration into the mainline Linux 4.15 kernel.
Of these cherry-picked fixes for back-porting, they should fix DPMS (display power management signaling) and gamma on at least Polaris graphics cards. The other fixes also help the emerging AMD Raven Ridge APUs. There's also a potential fix for dealing with S3 suspend.
More details on amd-gfx.
My testing of Linux Git with AMDGPU DC continues going well, albeit mostly with RX Vega hardware so far. Those trying out Linux 4.15 and want to try the new display code with pre-Vega GPUs can boot the kernel with amdgpu.dc=1.
Some fresh Windows 10 vs. Linux Radeon gaming tests also coming up this week on Phoronix with Linux 4.15 and Mesa Git.
