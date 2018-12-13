AMDGPU DC Gets Polaris Corruption Fix, Some Code Refactoring
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 December 2018 at 12:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD has published their latest batch of "DC" Display Core patches for the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver.

This batch of 45 patches against this display code for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver has some code cleanups and refactoring, changes some error messages to just warnings, and has a display corruption fix affecting some Polaris hardware.

It's mostly the usual maintenance work on AMDGPU DC but great to see it improving and more kinks getting worked out for this once controversial display stack for recent generations of AMD graphics hardware. The list of these newest 45 patches can be found via amd-gfx.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU For Linux 4.20 Gets The Final Radeon RX 590 Fix, Adds The New Vega PCI IDs
AMDVLK 2018.Q4.4 Driver Update Brings Performance Improvements, New Vulkan Bits
More Radeon RX 590 Ubuntu Benchmarks - See How Your Linux GPU Performance Compares
AMDGPU Driver Gets Final Batch Of Features For Linux 4.21
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver