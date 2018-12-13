AMDGPU DC Gets Polaris Corruption Fix, Some Code Refactoring

AMD has published their latest batch of "DC" Display Core patches for the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver.
This batch of 45 patches against this display code for the AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver has some code cleanups and refactoring, changes some error messages to just warnings, and has a display corruption fix affecting some Polaris hardware.
It's mostly the usual maintenance work on AMDGPU DC but great to see it improving and more kinks getting worked out for this once controversial display stack for recent generations of AMD graphics hardware. The list of these newest 45 patches can be found via amd-gfx.
