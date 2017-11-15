Alex Deucher of AMD has submitted a set of last minute fixes for the AMDGPU DC code that's expected to be sent this week as a pull request for the Linux 4.15 kernel.
It's just days ahead to see whether Linus Torvalds will be accepting the AMDGPU DC display code addition for Linux 4.15. This is the long talked about code for offering HDMI/DP audio on modern Radeon GPUs, the underlying changes needed for FreeSync, Radeon RX Vega display support, atomic mode-setting, and much more from this big display code rework that measures in at around 130k+ lines of new kernel code for this Direct Rendering Manager driver.
DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie has been staging the AMDGPU DC work within drm-next-amd-dc-staging rather than drm-next itself. He's going to be sending it in as a separate pull request to Linus Torvalds so in case he rejects this code, it won't block all of the other DRM subsystem changes -- including other AMDGPU non-display related code -- from getting into the Linux 4.15 merge window.
The latest fixes sent by Alex today for its respective tree DP MST fixes, an S3 resume warning fix, and some other small fixes/improvements. The list of these latest fixes via this PR.
