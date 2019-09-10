AMD Linux Improvements Pending Around FreeSync Low Frame Rate Compensation
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 September 2019 at 10:09 AM EDT. 4 Comments
RADEON --
Sadly too late for the upcoming Linux 5.4 merge window, but for Linux 5.5 it looks like there will be a FreeSync improvement around low-frame-rate compensation.

Sent out this morning were 25 new AMDGPU DC patches. Of these "display core" patches, there are various fixes and continued work on the Adaptive Backlight Management (ABM) but exciting us the most is the FreeSync work.

The FreeSync improvement is enhancing the low frame-rate compensation behavior. With the existing code, there can be unsynchronized frames when entering/exiting the low-frame-rate double buffering behavior and that in turn can cause tearing or stuttering during the transitions. With this improved code, the transition will be handled more smoothly to avoid desynchronizing frames and thus avoiding that possible source of stuttering/tearing when the frame rates drop too low.

For those wanting to help with testing of this AMDGPU DC code, the patches are available for review on the mailing list.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Another Navi 14 Workstation GPU Patch Turns Up For "Pro-XLM"
Vega-Based Renoir APU Has The Same VCN Video Encode/Decode Block As Navi
Navi 14 Will Work Its Way Into A Workstation Graphics Card
AMD Working On Better Page Fault Handling For Navi / Vega GPUs
AMD Renoir APUs Bringing "DCN 2.1" Display Engine
AMD To Land Support For Navi 14 Into The Upcoming Mesa 19.2 Driver Stack
Popular News This Week
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead