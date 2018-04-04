AMDGPU DC Begins Reworking FreeSync Module
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 April 2018 at 06:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
The latest batch of AMDGPU DC display code patches were posted last night on the mailing list. These 32 patches touching around three thousand lines of code have more fixes and also work on the FreeSync module.

When it comes to the FreeSync module they have been reworking it to better jive with the atomic mode-setting model. Unfortunately though no word on when all of the FreeSync bits will be settled in full for allowing users a pleasant out-of-the-box open-source experience if having a modern Radeon GPU paired with a FreeSync-capable monitor. At least the big item is now in place with Linux 4.17 where AMDGPU DC is enabled by default for all supported GPUs, so hopefully it won't be much longer before the remaining bits are squared away.


For those interested: The AMD FreeSync state as of December on Linux.


Other work for this latest batch of 32 patches for AMDGPU DC includes some corruption fixes on VT switch when using frame-buffer compression, logging changes, refactoring of the DCN stream encoder, and other fixes. There are no Raven changes as part of this latest batch of code.

These 32 changes, which will end up in Linux 4.18 unless the fixes are worthy of getting into the Linux 4.17 tree, can be found on amd-gfx.
