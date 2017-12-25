AMDGPU DC Patches To Test This Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 25 December 2017 at 02:12 PM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON --
For those with extra time this holiday week, AMD recently published their latest patch queue of DC "display code" updates.

AMDGPU DC patch wrangler Harry Wentland sent out the latest 26 patches for DC. These latest changes include allowing frame-buffer compression (FBC) allocation size dynamic, not blocking dual-link DVI modes, fixing DP MST (Multi-Stream Transport) topology change problem, and a number of Raven DCN 1.0 fixes.

These latest patches for testing can be found on amd-gfx. If they are tested soon enough and queued in AMDGPU-DRM-Next/DRM-Next, these latest round of DC improvements should make it for Linux 4.16.

With Linux 4.16, AMDGPU DC is continuing to be just used by default for Radeon Vega GPUs and newer while older GCN 1.1+ GPUs on AMDGPU can enable the support manually with amdgpu.dc=1 as the kernel command-line parameter.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU Queues Up "More Stuff" For Linux 4.16
RADV Has Cleared Out Its F1 2017 Vulkan Driver Bugs
The RADV Vulkan Driver Is Shy Of 40,000 Lines Of Code
The AMD Linux Drivers Do Not Yet Support Radeon "Navi"
RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Support For External Fences
OpenGL 4.3 Support Lands In R600 Gallium3D Driver
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Samsung Dealing With Wayland "Zombie Apocalypse" Bug
Canonical's FY2017 Performance: $126 Million, Nearly 600 Employees