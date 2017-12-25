AMDGPU DC Patches To Test This Christmas

For those with extra time this holiday week, AMD recently published their latest patch queue of DC "display code" updates.
AMDGPU DC patch wrangler Harry Wentland sent out the latest 26 patches for DC. These latest changes include allowing frame-buffer compression (FBC) allocation size dynamic, not blocking dual-link DVI modes, fixing DP MST (Multi-Stream Transport) topology change problem, and a number of Raven DCN 1.0 fixes.
These latest patches for testing can be found on amd-gfx. If they are tested soon enough and queued in AMDGPU-DRM-Next/DRM-Next, these latest round of DC improvements should make it for Linux 4.16.
With Linux 4.16, AMDGPU DC is continuing to be just used by default for Radeon Vega GPUs and newer while older GCN 1.1+ GPUs on AMDGPU can enable the support manually with amdgpu.dc=1 as the kernel command-line parameter.
