43 More AMDGPU DC Patches Hit The Streets
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 November 2017 at 06:54 AM EST. 5 Comments
RADEON --
While the massive AMDGPU DC infrastructure has been merged for Linux 4.15, the flow of improvements to this display code continues and it looks like the next few kernel cycles at least could be quite busy on the AMD front.

There's already been other AMDGPU DC patches posted that are material to eventually be queued for Linux 4.16, including a lot of Raven Ridge DCN work. Coming out on Thursday were 43 more patches touching around one thousand lines of code for this modern Radeon graphics display stack.

These latest 43 DC patches have a "bunch of Raven work" as well as a bunch of fixes for problems spotted by the Smatch static code analyzer.

There are also changes for getting DC more in line with the latest core DRM changes around the atomic mode-setting interfaces. There are also more hardware object improvements.

All the details on the newest DC patches can be found via amd-gfx.

Overall my RX Vega testing on Linux 4.15 has been going great. Pre-Vega GPUs have DC disabled by default on 4.15 and require amdgpu.dc=1 as the kernel module parameter to enable the new display code. If you've tried it out, be sure to share your results with us in the forums.
5 Comments

