34 More Patches Roll Out For AMDGPU DC With Raven Ridge Fixes Plus Color Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 February 2018 at 12:37 PM EST. 4 Comments
RADEON --
Open-source AMD Linux driver developers have started off the week by posting 34 more patches for the "DC" display code stack that was mainlined in Linux 4.15 and further improved with Linux 4.16. With these latest patches that begin the queue for Linux 4.17 there are yet more AMDGPU DC improvements and in particular Raven Ridge fixes.

With the Raven Ridge desktop APUs shipping today, the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G, which I will begin testing tomorrow there is already a German report that Linux 4.15 might not be new enough even though DC is there with the Raven Ridge bits. But we'll see tomorrow, regardless, the newer the kernel generally yields the best support and performance when it comes to open-source graphics drivers. At least if going for using Linux 4.16 Git, this kernel is bringing a lot of new features to get excited about in general.

Raven Ridge fixes part of today's DC patch series include a boot optimization for embedded DisplayPort (eDP) and various other clean-ups and Raven-specific fixes. This AMDGPU DC update also now starts using gamma/regamma/CTM and enables frame-buffer compression (FBC) support without FBDEV emulation. Yep, AMDGPU DC should now have working color management with this early code that will eventually be found in Linux 4.17.

The list of these 34 patches for AMDGPU DC can be found via this mailing list post.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDVLK Driver Updated With New Extension, Better Geometry Shader Support
AMDKFD GPUVM Support Updated For Radeon Discrete GPUs
WattMan Support Coming For Radeon Polaris GPUs On Linux
RADV Vulkan Driver Now Exposes VK_EXT_external_memory_host
RadeonSI VCN Encode Now Supports HEVC Main
AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch Added To The OpenGL Registry
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
Fedora's Power Tweaks Dropped The Power Use On A ThinkPad By ~30%
VLC 3.0 Should Be Out By The End Of The Week