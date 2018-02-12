34 More Patches Roll Out For AMDGPU DC With Raven Ridge Fixes Plus Color Management

Open-source AMD Linux driver developers have started off the week by posting 34 more patches for the "DC" display code stack that was mainlined in Linux 4.15 and further improved with Linux 4.16. With these latest patches that begin the queue for Linux 4.17 there are yet more AMDGPU DC improvements and in particular Raven Ridge fixes.
With the Raven Ridge desktop APUs shipping today, the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G, which I will begin testing tomorrow there is already a German report that Linux 4.15 might not be new enough even though DC is there with the Raven Ridge bits. But we'll see tomorrow, regardless, the newer the kernel generally yields the best support and performance when it comes to open-source graphics drivers. At least if going for using Linux 4.16 Git, this kernel is bringing a lot of new features to get excited about in general.
Raven Ridge fixes part of today's DC patch series include a boot optimization for embedded DisplayPort (eDP) and various other clean-ups and Raven-specific fixes. This AMDGPU DC update also now starts using gamma/regamma/CTM and enables frame-buffer compression (FBC) support without FBDEV emulation. Yep, AMDGPU DC should now have working color management with this early code that will eventually be found in Linux 4.17.
The list of these 34 patches for AMDGPU DC can be found via this mailing list post.
