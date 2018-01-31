Raven Ridge Gets Yet More AMDGPU DC Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 January 2018 at 05:06 PM EST. 3 Comments
While the Linux 4.15 kernel introduces AMDGPU DC display code support and is currently enabled just by default for RX Vega GPUs and newer, a lot of work continues going into this new display code stack.

There are routine patch series being published for AMDGPU DC that expose the recent internal development efforts around AMDGPU DC, similar to how AMDVLK's public code-base gets updated in stages every so often. The common trend of recent AMDGPU DC updates is on fixes for the Raven Ridge APUs.

Dropped today were 27 more patches for AMDGPU DC that fix support for non-native modes when using a DVI connection. There's also a clean-up of CRC code, but also a "whole bunch of Raven fixes all over."

The Raven Ridge display code continues to be refined and I look forward to seeing how well it works on the open-source driver stack when getting access to some hardware, which should be in February if the socketed Raven Ridge APUs are indeed shipping then.

The latest AMDGPU DC patches can be found on amd-gfx. This latest work is too late for Linux 4.16 so is material for DRM-Next / Linux 4.17. There's been no recent public communication yet about when AMD hopes to enable DC by default for pre-Vega GPUs on the mainline kernel, but for now with 4.15+ you can boot with the amdgpu.dc=1 kernel module parameter to get HDMI/DP audio, atomic mode-setting, and other display goodies.
