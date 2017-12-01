AMD Publishes More DC Patches, Disables FreeSync By Default

If you have encountered some early fallout from using the AMDGPU DC display stack or just want to help in testing patches likely to be queued for Linux 4.16, AMD has sent out another patch of DC patches.
Harry Wentland of AMD kicked off his Friday morning by sending out another 20 patches for this big display code-base.
The theme of these latest AMDGPU DC patches are fixes and optimizations around DCN display code (for Raven Ridge and newer), leaving FreeSync disabled by default, and printing the DC version upon initialization.
The FreeSync being disabled by default is about on start-up for not turning on FreeSync automatically but to not turn it on until requested to do by user-space. Speaking of which, the user-space bits are still being settled and once mainlined I will be doing some open-source FreeSync testing.
These 20 patches that change around a few hundred lines of kernel code are documented on amd-gfx. These changes aren't fixes for Linux 4.15 but new material that should be working its way into Linux 4.16 along with plenty of other DC changes to further stabilize it since its introduction in the current 4.15 mainline code-base.
6 Comments