AMDGPU Performance In Linux 5.4 Is Now Faster With "Bulk Moves" Landed
4 October 2019
Linux 5.4 is already exciting with its many new features and changes but was made even more so on Friday night with the honoring of the latest DRM fixes pull request that includes the "fix" of enabling LRU bulk moves for the AMDGPU DRM driver!

The LRU bulk moves functionality is the code we mentioned earlier this week that would be sent in as a "fix" to Linux 5.4 to restore behavior reverted back during the Linux 5.0 cycle. The bulk moves is the feature Valve developers noted can help with performance in demanding Linux games and can also help other Vulkan and OpenCL workloads.

The wine can be quite noticeable and I'll be running some Linux 5.4 tests over the weekend comparing the performance impact of this late addition. Expect those results either Sunday or early next week, but the good news tonight is the code successfully landed as the newest mainline AMDGPU optimization.
