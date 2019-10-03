AMDGPU Submits LRU Bulk Moves Support As A Linux 5.4 "Fix" For Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 October 2019 at 04:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
While initially queued as a work-in-progress feature for Linux 5.5, AMD has now submitted a batch of "fixes" to the current Linux 5.4 cycle that include enabling of the LRU bulk moves performance-boosting functionality.

Just last week that revert / enabling of LRU bulk moves for AMDGPU was queued in the 5.5 "WIP" branch while on Wednesday it was mailed in as part of the "fixes" targeting the current Linux 5.4 cycle now past its merge window. LRU bulk moves can yield some measurable performance wins for multiple types of workloads but was disabled previously over bugs that were corrected back in Linux 5.0 but then seemingly lost track of with the feature only coming up for re-enabling as of this summer.

There was talk in September of re-enabling LRU bulk moves now that those fixes have settled. A Valve developer also chimed in with how great LRU bulk moves are for demanding Linux games.

So to much excitement, it's great seeing this enablement sent in as a "fix" for Linux 5.4 to help with demanding Linux games as well as OpenCL on Radeon GPUs.

Besides enabling bulk moves, the pull also re-enables stutter mode support for Renoir APUs, provides power metric fixes for Navi, addresses an S4 regression, and has other genuine fixes.

Once this pull lands, Linux 5.4 + Mesa 19.3 Radeon benchmarks are certainly in order.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
GCC Is Potentially Months From Seeing Radeon OpenMP 4.5 / OpenACC 2.6 GPU Offloading
Unofficial Radeon ROCm Packages Re-Enable APU Support
Radeon ROCm 2.8 Released But Still Without Navi Support
AMDGPU Linux 5.5 Changes Being Prepped With HDCP Support, LRU Bulk Moves Re-Enabled
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.6 Vulkan Driver Brings New Extensions & Performance Tuning
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Stack Cutting Down On PCI ID Table Duplication
Popular News This Week
Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
The Free Software Foundation Endorses First Router In 3 Years - But It's 10/100 + 802.11n WiFi
Lenovo To Address Linux Laptop Thermal Throttling, Lower Performance Against Windows