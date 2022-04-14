AMDGPU Adding Support For DRM's Buddy Allocator In Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 April 2022 at 05:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Going back to last October has been work by AMD developers in leveraging the DRM buddy allocator code started by Intel within their AMDGPU kernel driver. With the Linux 5.19 kernel this summer, AMDGPU is ready to finally make use of that buddy allocator.

Intel started work on the DRM page-based buddy allocator as part of their dGPU efforts for dividing of video memory into equal parts (buddies) and continuing equal splitting that until able to satisfy the memory request. It started out being i915 driver specific but then worked its way into the core DRM common area so it can ultimately be re-used by other Linux kernel Direct Rendering Manager drivers. After the AMDGPU support patch went through a dozen rounds of review, it's now ready for mainlining and was sent to DRM-Next this week by way of drm-misc-next.

AMDGPU buddy allocator support is the most prominent change as part of today's drm-misc-next PR but there is also HDMI support for the Ingenic driver, writeback fixes/improvements for the Broadcom / Raspberry Pi VC4 driver, and other improvements.

The Linux 5.18 development cycle is still young so look for more Linux 5.19 DRM-Next material to keep building up over the next few weeks.
Add A Comment
Related News
Updated AMDGPU Firmware Published To Deal With A Possible VCN Hang
Some Older AMD GPUs + Intel Alder Lake Is Causing ASPM Problems For Linux Users
AMD ROCm 5.1.1 Released
Fedora Makes Progress On Radeon ROCm Packages, But Still Needs To Land OpenCL / HIP
Microsoft Working On AMD GPU Hotplug Support For Linux Driver
AMDVLK 2022.Q2.1 Released With Fixes, New Extension
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New NVIDIA Open-Source Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Appears
Updated AMD Zen 1 Through Zen 3 CPU Microcode Published
NVIDIA Publishes Signed Ampere Firmware To Finally Allow Accelerated Open-Source Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Ready With Mesa 22.0, Early Intel Arc Graphics Enabled & Amber Added
AMD Patch To Use MWAIT Instead Of HALT For Certain Cases Yield A ~21% Improvement
Fedora 37 Looks To Deprecate Legacy BIOS Support
Fedora 37 Considering Removal Of Legacy X.Org Drivers
OpenSSH 9.0 Released With Hardening Against Future Quantum Computers