AMD Readies Linux Driver For Another Entry-Level RDNA2 "Beige Goby" Card

It looks like AMD is preparing for another low-end/entry-level Radeon RDNA2 graphics card, given their latest open-source Linux graphics driver code.Following the big set of graphics driver patches sent in earlier this week for Linux 5.19, two secondary pull requests of AMDGPU changes were submitted on Thursday to the DRM maintainers for inclusion in Linux 5.19. These pulls are much smaller than the main batch of feature changes that included a lot of work on preparing for next-gen RDNA3 graphics cards. This pull on Thursday includes link training fixes, hot-plug fixes, various GFX9 Vega and GFX10 RDNA/RDNA2 fixes, and other mostly fixes and clean-ups. But there is also "add new PCI [device ID]."That new PCI device ID added is another Beige Goby card for entry-level RDNA2/Navi2.



The Radeon RX 6500 XT is one of the current "Beige Goby" GPUs.

The new Beige Goby device ID added is 0x7424 and is on top of the existing Beige Goby IDs of 0x7421, 0x7422, 0x7423, and 0x743F. I haven't seen this Radeon PCI ID of 0x7424 mentioned elsewhere and the patch adding this new device ID doesn't cite any bug report or existing product, so it doesn't appear to be a device ID that was previously forgotten about for adding but rather some new/unreleased variant. Beige Goby is the Linux-targeted colorful fish codename for what became known as Navi 24.



The Radeon RX 6400 is another existing "Beige Goby" graphics card that has already been supported on Linux since prior to launch.