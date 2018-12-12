AMDGPU For Linux 4.20 Gets The Final Radeon RX 590 Fix, Adds The New Vega PCI IDs
12 December 2018
With just over one week to go until the expected Linux 4.20 kernel release, Alex Deucher of AMD today sent in the latest batch of fixes to the DRM tree for landing at the end of this cycle.

Notable about this latest set of "fixes" for the AMDGPU kernel graphics driver are:

- The final Radeon RX 590 fix so this newer Polaris GPU no longer hangs under load. So once this Linux 4.20 material is merged to mainline, this month-old Polaris graphics card should now be happily running on Linux -- assuming you also have the latest Polaris firmware files and a recent version of Mesa. See our Radeon RX 590 benchmarks article for more details.

- The new batch of Vega 10 and Vega 20 PCI IDs that at least for some of those IDs are likely for what's looking like a refresh as Vega II and possibly to be announced next month at CES.

The fixes PR also has a Vega 20 SMU fix and context locking fix. Long story short, the end of the Linux 4.20 kernel merge window has come together nicely after the troubled RX 590 support the past few weeks and other challenges.
