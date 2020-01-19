The AMD Ryzen Thermal / Power Linux Reporting Improvements Working Well - V2 Up For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 January 2020 at 12:04 AM EST. 6 Comments
AMD --
A few days ago I reported on AMD's "k10temp" Linux kernel driver finally seeing the ability to report CCD temperatures and CPU current/voltage readings as a big improvement to this hardware monitoring driver. The work hasn't yet been queued for inclusion into the mainline kernel, but initial testing is working well and a second revision to the patches has been sent out.

Linux HWMON maintainer Guenter Roeck who spearheaded this work independent of AMD sent out the "v2" k10temp driver improvements on Saturday. This allows core complex tie temperature reporting for Zen 2 CPUs and allows current and voltage reporting for Ryzen CPUs. While this information has long been available to Windows users, sadly it's not been the case for Linux at least as far as mainline drivers go -- the out-of-tree Zenpower driver and other third-party attempts have been available but nothing mainline.

With the revised patches there are various fixes and code improvements. Those patches are up for testing here.

Roeck is still looking for more testing by AMD Ryzen Linux owners, so if you try out the work be sure to chime in with the results. Ideally these k10temp improvements could be queued for inclusion in the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel if there is enough testing completed otherwise would have to wait until a kernel release later in the year before merging.
6 Comments
Related News
ASUS TUF Laptops With Ryzen Are Now Patched To Stop Overheating On Linux
Benchmarks Of Arch Linux's Zen Kernel Flavor
Ryzen CPUs On Linux Finally See CCD Temperatures, Current + Voltage Reporting
LLVM/Clang 10.0 Adds AMD Zen 2 Scheduler Model For Optimized Code Generation
AMD Finally Publishes Sensor Fusion Hub Driver For Linux
AMD Has DP MST DSC Support Ready For The Linux 5.6 Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw