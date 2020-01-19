The AMD Ryzen Thermal / Power Linux Reporting Improvements Working Well - V2 Up For Testing

A few days ago I reported on AMD's "k10temp" Linux kernel driver finally seeing the ability to report CCD temperatures and CPU current/voltage readings as a big improvement to this hardware monitoring driver. The work hasn't yet been queued for inclusion into the mainline kernel, but initial testing is working well and a second revision to the patches has been sent out.
Linux HWMON maintainer Guenter Roeck who spearheaded this work independent of AMD sent out the "v2" k10temp driver improvements on Saturday. This allows core complex tie temperature reporting for Zen 2 CPUs and allows current and voltage reporting for Ryzen CPUs. While this information has long been available to Windows users, sadly it's not been the case for Linux at least as far as mainline drivers go -- the out-of-tree Zenpower driver and other third-party attempts have been available but nothing mainline.
With the revised patches there are various fixes and code improvements. Those patches are up for testing here.
Roeck is still looking for more testing by AMD Ryzen Linux owners, so if you try out the work be sure to chime in with the results. Ideally these k10temp improvements could be queued for inclusion in the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel if there is enough testing completed otherwise would have to wait until a kernel release later in the year before merging.
