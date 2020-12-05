Initial AMD Zen 3 Support Successfully Lands In GCC 11

A few days ago AMD finally sent out the initial AMD Zen 3 "znver3" support to the GCC compiler with the LLVM Clang support to follow. That initial "-march=znver3" targeting support has now been merged for GCC 11.
While past the feature development stage of GCC 11, the znver3 patch was permitted to land with new targets / hardware support allowed to land still as it doesn't risk regressing the existing compiler support.
As outlined in the prior article though, this patch just flips on the new CPU instructions supported by Zen 3 compared to Zen 2. But there isn't yet any updated costs table / scheduler model to really optimize the generated for Zen 3 processors. AMD is still working through that portion of the enablement but looks like that might not be ready for either several weeks or months. That "optimized" support might not even be available in time for the GCC 11.1 stable release next March~April while at least the basic "-march=znver3" is ready and out.
The merge happened this morning so the daily builds and development snapshots to follow have this support.
I have already been running some benchmarks on the AMD Zen 3 GCC patch and should have out those initial benchmarks in the coming days.
